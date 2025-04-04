going back from 7.3 to 7.1 mail database not usable??
i want to revert back from vivaldi 7.3 to 7.1,
because 7.1 is way faster for me >
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/107050/the-ui-is-much-slower-than-former-vivaldi-version?_=1743764775869
but there is the error message, that the mail database cannot be read??
im running the standalone version and just installed the latest stable 7.1 over the current 7.3
why is this and how can i go back without the error?
gmg Vivaldi Team
@schreck
Even after the minor update? (from 2nd of April)
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/minor-update-two-7-3/
version 7.3.3635.7
It included
[Mail] Messages missing from list (VB-114984)
[Mail] Startup can take a long time (VB-115589)
i only cannot read the database with 7.1
7.3 is fine..
so why ist there an error with the database when i install 7.1 back and how do i fix this??
gmg Vivaldi Team
@schreck
Sometimes there are updates to the database to update/alter certain values or fix them. This could be either to fix a bug or update functionality.
There aren't any downgrade scripts to change the database back to work with previous functionality or code.
If you have a backup of that database you could go back, but that would mean losing any changes made since then that are not stored on an imap server like newly downloaded pop mails, feeds, or seen status.