i want to revert back from vivaldi 7.3 to 7.1,

because 7.1 is way faster for me >

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/107050/the-ui-is-much-slower-than-former-vivaldi-version?_=1743764775869

but there is the error message, that the mail database cannot be read??

im running the standalone version and just installed the latest stable 7.1 over the current 7.3

why is this and how can i go back without the error?