If I understand it correctly, Google Accounts permits login to multiple accounts at the same time. It was one of the arguments Chromium devs made about logins from the email client for not changing back to the old system.

My bad, I now see that it's indeed possible in Gmail, didn't know about this LOL. However, it doesn't seem to be possible in Yahoo Mail, I guess I should make a request. EDIT: I just saw it's possible in Yahoo Mail too? I wonder if this is some recent change?

@RasheedHolland I think you need different profiles, which have their own cookies hence accounts on the same site don't conflict.

I never tried myself tho. I don't need to see multiple identities on any site at the same time, I simply switch them when needed.

Yes, I guess this makes sense. I still wonder how Sidekick is able to do this though. From what I understood, you don't have to switch between multiple profiles, but I might be wrong.

