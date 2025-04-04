Issues with: creating new window
-
Hello team,
I really want to love Vivaldi. I made the switch about a year ago, but the more I use it, the more I’m tempted to leave. Here are a few issues that have been particularly frustrating:
-
list itemBlank New Windows: After using Vivaldi for a few days without restarting, opening a new window (not a tab) and typing any URL results in a blank page. Nothing loads after hitting Enter. This forces me to do all my work in an already open window, which is really inconvenient. (the most annoying issue out of all)
-
list itemExcalidraw Navigation Bug: I use Excalidraw extensively. When I try to move the canvas to the right, it works fine. But moving to the left causes Vivaldi to interpret the gesture as a “go back” action, taking me to the previous page (which is not Excalidraw), causing me to lose my work.
-
list itemMobile PDF Issue: On the mobile version (iPhone 13 mini, iOS 18.3.2), when I download a PDF, it says “Open,” but nothing actually opens—the page just stays blank.
Can you let me know if these issues are being addressed or if there are fixes on the way?
Thanks a lot,
JK
-
-
I have the same issue and I raised with the Vivaldi team back in January: VB-113330
I have also posted this on Reddit (https://www.reddit.com/r/vivaldibrowser/comments/1inz7at/no_internet_in_23_of_new_windows_since_early_jan/) and Twitter (https://x.com/DrLeucine/status/1889662093651046614)
But the issue persists.
I am on 7.3.3635.7 (Stable channel) (arm64) and macOS Version 15.3.2 (Build 24D81)
These issues are so frustrating, and every update without a fix makes me want to switch to other browsers, which unfortunately don't have tab tiling and grouping like vivaldi. Really disappointing...
-
So according to Vivaldi on Twitter, they are aware of these bugs:
https://x.com/vivaldibrowser/status/1908129540779495808
And they are "hoping to have a solution in the not-so-distant future".
Absolutely baffling given that we've had rather useless features being introduced since December, and 4 months later we still don't have a fix for new tabs.