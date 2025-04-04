vivaldi:settings/security?search=dns valid provider and yet
morecheese
Or
chrome://settings/privacy
vivaldi refuses to save NextDNS DoH URL raving about "valid provider".
Since we use NextDNS DoH in all browsers at home on all devices it is a tad disingenuous to have this error in vivaldi. Vivaldi on mobile accepts the URL
Why is vivaldi on windows refusing to accept NextDNS DoH?
Windows 10 pro itself has a broader use of NextDNS. I need finer control per browser.
url sanitized for screenshot
Closing and reopening vivaldi reveals the form stores the url, but nothing is logged to my control panel.
@morecheese Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Seems to accept the url just fine here, I just tested with a dummy url as I don't have an account.
No error message.
Have you tested in other browsers, specifically other Chromium browsers?
Is your system able to resolve
dns.nextdns.io?
morecheese
Fun! Thank you for your reply
I use both my.nextdns.io and test.nextdns.io to monitor DoH success which works in brave, iridium, firefox, floorp, ungoogled chromium on the same desktop where vivaldi is rejecting it. Therefore, yes, dns.nextdns.io is resolving otherwise.
I even cleared the field and typed it out by hand lest there be something wonky on the clipboard. No go.
It is also rejecting
First I though you were OCD about terminating the URL "dns-query". But no
This is a newly created user desktop, and vivaldi was installed a few hours ago Per User.
It does accept URLs of providers already offered in the drop down. Can I change that list?
@morecheese I went to the "Try it now" to get a temporary account.
No complaints, DoH works in Vivaldi.
Also works with
https://doh.dns.sb/dns-query
I don't know what's wrong on your system, you'll need to troubleshoot it.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Can I change that list?
No you can't change the pre-loaded providers from Chromium.
@morecheese said in vivaldi:settings/security?search=dns valid provider and yet:
It does accept URLs of providers already offered in the drop down. Can I change that list?
For me, NextDNS is one of the providers in the drop down.
Is that not the case for you?
DoctorG
@AllanH Not for me, checked 7.3 Stable and 7.4 Snapshot.
@DoctorG I'm not sure why NextDNS is one of my 7 provider options. I have the latest 7.4 Snapshot.
FYI, many DNS over HTTPS providers are country specific; NextDNS is US-only. Some providers are globally available.
superiorclam
dns0 is based on the NextDNS platform and it's deployed in the EU member states. Might be a good option to check out
Pathduck
@yngve said in vivaldi:settings/security?search=dns valid provider and yet:
NextDNS is US-only.
Not sure that's the case, at least not any more.
λ doggo vivaldi.com @https://dns.nextdns.io NAME TYPE CLASS TTL ADDRESS NAMESERVER vivaldi.com. A IN 300s 104.22.59.199 https://dns.nextdns.io vivaldi.com. A IN 300s 104.22.58.199 https://dns.nextdns.io vivaldi.com. A IN 300s 172.67.21.227 https://dns.nextdns.io
But Chromium's inclusion for US-only users is probably not updated to reflect this.
@Pathduck Current chromium main definition of the NextDNS entry
@yngve Yeah, I guess I meant they accept connections/users from other countries.
Had a look at this earlier today, and as the custom DNS provider field is filled out, once it detects a valid host/domain it will try to lookup
gstatic.com(or similar Google domains) over DoH to verify the url is valid.
Obviously to do that it first needs to lookup
dns.nextdns.iowith the current DNS provider.
So my guess for the cause for the OP is that Vivaldi for some reason or other is unable to lookup that host using its current configuration on the user's machine.
Lucky80000000000
@yngve said in vivaldi:settings/security?search=dns valid provider and yet:
FYI, many DNS over HTTPS providers are country specific; NextDNS is US-only. Some providers are globally available.
Have been using NextDNS a couple of years now. Always available for me in Argentina.
Also, not on my default providers list too. . I know it is in Chrome and Edge
For reference: I was only commenting on what the default list would show, not what is actually possible for manual configuration.