I actually understand the help pages to mean that in the calendar view I can display my tasks in the right-hand panel. However, when I show the right-hand panel, only a calendar of the current day is displayed, no tasks or an agenda or similar. Is there somewhere I can influence what is displayed in the right-hand panel - without changing the content of the main window?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@stereiss The Panel at right shows the events and tasks of the day which was selected in Calendar View.
If you want to see tasks, select Agenda button.
@DoctorG So does this mean that the right-hand panel is actually identical to the display in the main window; overdue tasks or those without a deadline are not displayed there either?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@stereiss The calendar panel at right shows the events/task of the selected day.
This is the view with Task Panel at left.
Agenda view for tasks
I test not much with Calendar and Tasks, so i do not know if Vivaldi Calendar shows as usual like other apps.
eggert Vivaldi Team
@stereiss Just to confirm what DoctorG says. If main view in calendar is set to Agenda then the right sidebar will show the tasks (pretty much like the Tasks panel) in the other modes for the main view the sidebar will show a single day calendar view of selected day. This is not configureable at this time but it would be a good feature to add that possibility to select sidebar contents.
@stereiss Many thanks to @DoctorG and @eggert for your feedback. I experience exactly the behaviour as described - but my wish would be: Calendar view e.g. on week with appointments only (no tasks), panel on the left off, in the panel on the right all upcoming tasks and tasks without date. I would find this clearer, especially with many appointments and/or several calendars. I can of course help myself with the taks panel on the left and switch off the right panel - but I wonder why the right panel if it has exactly the same content as the main window. I actually use the left panel more to take a quick look at other web panels (feeds, social, downloads etc.).
eggert Vivaldi Team
@stereiss I agree that it would be good to be able to select which data to show in the right sidebar. The current method of showing the day view of the calendar can help in some views but it is not really useful at all for the week view.
I made a feature request ticket in our BTS, ticket number VB-116033. It will show up in changelog when it will be implemented. I can make no promises if or when that will be unfortunately, we are a small team with a lot of things to develop and maintain.
Thank you for using Vivaldi and taking the time to give feedback, it is appreciated.
@eggert I really appreciate the quick and friendly response to my admittedly not really critical comment. And of course I would be happy if I had more possibilities to influence the content of the right panel at some point.
Would it be better if I post such suggestions directly as a feature request in the future or is it better to discuss the topic here first, for example, and then decide with more feedback and more expertise whether it is really worth a feature request?
Basically, I find Vivialdi a very good alternative to the 'big' browsers - in my opinion, Vivaldi strikes a perfect balance between many setting options for experienced and tech-savvy users and quick and easy use for beginners or occasional surfers.
I myself particularly appreciate the personalisability of the browser with simultaneous compatibility (with extensions for Chrome, for example). And of course I love the integration of calendar and e-mail in the same application; in the case of e-mails, I am very happy about the support of labels (which I would like to be even more extensive ).
eggert Vivaldi Team
@stereiss Either way is fine really. If you are unsure about anything just throw a question in here, there are a lot of helpful users, as well as our ambassadors and moderators who can help with many issues and if not have some access to devs to poke them.
Or as a feature request if you know what you want to do is not possible. Please do a search first to see if it is already covered by another request you can upvote. We do our best to follow up on those and upvotes are considered as well.
And any help we can get to spread the word about Vivaldi is invaluable to us