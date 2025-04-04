@eggert I really appreciate the quick and friendly response to my admittedly not really critical comment. And of course I would be happy if I had more possibilities to influence the content of the right panel at some point.

Would it be better if I post such suggestions directly as a feature request in the future or is it better to discuss the topic here first, for example, and then decide with more feedback and more expertise whether it is really worth a feature request?

Basically, I find Vivialdi a very good alternative to the 'big' browsers - in my opinion, Vivaldi strikes a perfect balance between many setting options for experienced and tech-savvy users and quick and easy use for beginners or occasional surfers.

I myself particularly appreciate the personalisability of the browser with simultaneous compatibility (with extensions for Chrome, for example). And of course I love the integration of calendar and e-mail in the same application; in the case of e-mails, I am very happy about the support of labels (which I would like to be even more extensive ).