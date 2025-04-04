Change donation currency (dollar to euro)
A short question. I have a subscription where the currency is dollars. Being in Europe it is more logical for me to use euros. However, when I want to change my subscription, I don't get an option to select euro's. I guess an option might be to cancel the subscription, but that would probably reset the counter for the long-time subscriber badge (not that I have that badge yet).
Is it possible to change currency?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Eruzo Write a message to the team ☛ https://help.vivaldi.com/services/account/donate/