[SOLVED] anyone knows this theme?????
-
do any one knows this theme.. thats on the vivaldi web site
EDIT
Managed to match the colours & managed to make the theme...
Tx for your replies
-
@rasitha, impossible to know, Vivaldi permits millons of different themes, maybe you can find something similar in the Vivaldi theme catalogue.
-
@rasitha Looks a lot like one of the built-in ones, try the 3rd one in the 2nd row.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@rasitha This is just the default "Dark" theme.
Vivaldi will switch to this theme if your OS settings are set to dark, at least on Windows.
There's no need to make a new theme, but probably a good idea if you want to customize it anyway.
Read about themes:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/browser-themes/
-
@Pathduck yes your right... tx