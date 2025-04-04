@supportdesk @pafflick @Shpankov @tsueri

This is user from 7.3.3635.7 (Stable channel) (64-bit).

Vivaldi browser just couldn't do the "Translate this page". Twitter has this feature. Edge has this feature. I was looking at the Spanish webpage and wanted to translate into English but # it state that you are currently on English. Even if it did the language translation, which translation to Russian, Arabic and Chinese is not complete.

There's a lot of Spanish couldn't be translate.

Then # when you "revert to English" , it shows Spanish.

They really need to fix this language thing. I was like asking on the twitter and they ask me to come here to discuss with the Vivaldi Community.

Powered by Lingvanex just not working. Ask @Lingvanex to fix the translate this webpage thing.

Also, the drop down button also doesn't have English for selection, whether it is UK English or US English.