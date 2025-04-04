Vivaldi Not Saving Last Session Even With 'Save Last Session' Enabled
Hello,
Vivaldi is not saving my last session, even with the 'Save Last Session' and Start With 'Last Session' enabled.
So, I have to forever start with a session I had specifically saved from a couple of months ago.
Why would Vivaldi not save my last session?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@codylong Which Vivaldi version do you run?
Save Last Session
Where is that setting?
Dou you have Sessions Panel and activated panel's Automatic Session Backup?