Since Vivaldi 7.2 I experience a glitch in the installer whenever I update Vivaldi.

Previously, when I clicked "Shutdown and install" (translated from Dutch), I would get prompted for the admin password, and after typing it, the installer would shut down Vivaldi and install the update.

Since Vivaldi 7.2 however, after typing the password, instead of shutting down Vivaldi, an instance of Vivaldi associated with the admin account will be started. I have to manually close both instances to allow the update to proceed.

This is on Windows 10. A forum search did not give any useful results. Is this a known issue?