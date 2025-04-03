Vivaldi offers the option to install web pages as apps by right-clicking on the tab and selecting the corresponding button.



This is great, but there is an issue when trying to install another page from the same domain, and seemingly only for certain domains.

For example, installing two pages as apps from github.io seems to work great, but when trying to do so from perchance.org, instead of "Install page as app...", we get "Open in <insert page installed earlier>"



Is this a bug? What does it depend on?

Is there a known workaround?

Thanks!