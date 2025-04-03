Webmail vs In-Browser Mail Archive
Hello all.
Have recently begun experimenting with the mail features in an attempt to get rid of Gmail. I have noticed a difference between the webmail and in browser mail.
1)When I archive a message in webmail. it goes into a sub folder (2025) of the archive folder. I purposely set this up in the settings.
2)However, if I archive a message in the browser mail, it doesn't respect that setting (and I can't find a setting for it), and simply archives it into the archive folder.
Am I missing something?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@clindholm Webmail is a mail client which can create subfolders by year by a rule.
Such automatic rules are not implemented in Vivaldi Mail client, but as i can imagine will be planned in future.
Pesala Ambassador
@clindholm With the built-in email client you do not need folders. Messages can be tagged using labels or flags and filtered by selecting the label or flag in the mail panel. Once you adjust your habits, it is far more efficient.