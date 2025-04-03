Hello all.

Have recently begun experimenting with the mail features in an attempt to get rid of Gmail. I have noticed a difference between the webmail and in browser mail.

1)When I archive a message in webmail. it goes into a sub folder (2025) of the archive folder. I purposely set this up in the settings.

2)However, if I archive a message in the browser mail, it doesn't respect that setting (and I can't find a setting for it), and simply archives it into the archive folder.

Am I missing something?