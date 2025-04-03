How to disable swipe right for navigating back
-
ackohlhaas
Using two fingers on a trackpad to scroll, including scrolling left and right, I often run into an issue where I can't scroll right because it initiates the navigate backwards gesture. This is extremely annoying when I'm just trying to navigate the page and it sends me back to the previous page, oftentimes losing progress on a fillable form etc. How do I disable this type of gesture action? I tried changing the mouse gesture settings in Vivaldi but that didn't work.