Tab Icons are blank
Hi, I need your help with a silly thing, but it's a thing that bothers me a lot! All the pdf's that I open on Vivaldi have blank icons. How can I fix this, please? Some other sites have this problem as well, but others don't.
In this print, all of the 3 tabs that have blank icons are pdf's.
@Danylyca Do you get a favicon at my test page?
@DoctorG Thank you for answer! Yes, I do!
@Danylyca Seems were you download the PDFs have no favicon or apple-icon registered on their website root.
If that is not explicite sxx or private or illegal content, give us the PDF URLs to check.
@Danylyca It happens either with urls or pdfs from my pc.
@Danylyca Ah, local file://.... URLs?
@Danylyca Yes, that's right. All the url's that I tested, as well as all the pdf files that I open directly from my pc, all of them have no icon.
@Danylyca Yes, because a local file system does not provide favicons.
@Danylyca Oh, ok.. but on Edge, Firefox, etc, it does. That's why I thought that it could be an error.
@Danylyca said in Tab Icons are blank:
but on Edge, Firefox, etc, it does.
Let me see.
Only Edge shows a icon which is a patch by Microsoft.
See screenshot of browsers in this order:
Firefox
Edge
Chromium
Vivaldi
@Danylyca I understood! Thanks for clarifying!
@Danylyca said in Tab Icons are blank:
@Danylyca I understood! Thanks for clarifying!
Your are werlome.
@DoctorG Yeah, I didn't notice, thanks
@Danylyca Now it is correct