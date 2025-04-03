@oudstand Ah, hope you can get it working.

how do you debug the bundle.js ?

It got a little more complicated after the portals multi window rendering method went live, but it isn't too bad.

You used to be able to find bundle.js in the Sources tab of the devTools window used when inspecting the UI, but bundle.js isn't visible in that context anymore. Luckily, all that is necessary is opening a devTools window with a different context.

Just go to chrome://inspect/#apps and inspect the main.html option (the typical UI inspection devTools is window.html ). Then you can go to the Sources tab, find bundle.js , and click to the left of an interesting line in the code to create a breakpoint. When that code is then run, it will pause at the point you set, so you can use the controls in the right side pane to step through line by line to see what happens and view how the relevant variables change as the code runs.