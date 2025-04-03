Calling reader view
-
I'am trying to implement Vivaldis reader view into my Dialog Mod.
Currently my solution uses https://reader-next.pages.dev to display a website in reader view. Does anyone of you know if it's possible to toggle Vivaldis reader view by code? In Vivaldis code I've found this constant
COMMAND_READERVIEW_TOGGLEfor keyboard shortcuts but not a single place where it's used. Maybe that's somehow a start point for this ^^
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@oudstand
COMMAND_READERVIEW_TOGGLEseems to be user side, for the shortcut. You would need to call the actual function. I can remember there used to be a separate file handling reader view, but that was some years back and I can’t find it right now.
-
@luetage yes that's possible. I was searching in the applications files and that was the closest I could find.
-
@oudstand I set some break points in
bundle.jsfor parts that looked relevant to reader mode, activated reader mode on a page, then stepped through the
bundle.jscode and saw that reader mode is set in a tab's properties. Seeing that, I wrote up a quick test to see if setting the property directly was all that was needed to toggle reader mode, and it worked!
Here is the proof of concept for enabling reader mode:
chrome.tabs.query({ active: true }, (tabs) => { const activeTab = tabs[0]; let vivExt = JSON.parse(activeTab.vivExtData || "{}"); vivExt.readerMode = true; const d = JSON.stringify(vivExt); if (d !== activeTab.vivExtData) { chrome.tabs.update(activeTab.id, { vivExtData: d, }); } });
And the self explanatory way to disable it:
chrome.tabs.query({ active: true }, (tabs) => { const activeTab = tabs[0]; let vivExt = JSON.parse(activeTab.vivExtData || "{}"); vivExt.readerMode = false; const d = JSON.stringify(vivExt); if (d !== activeTab.vivExtData) { chrome.tabs.update(activeTab.id, { vivExtData: d, }); } });
Now the question is, are your dialog popups queryable as tabs?
-
oudstand Supporters
@nomadic thank you very much, that's a good tip!
Currently I get the tab and update the
vivExtData, but it doesn't change anything. I'll have to take a deeper look.
const tabs = await chrome.tabs.query({url: webview.src}), tab = tabs.find(_tab => _tab.vivExtData && _tab.vivExtData.includes(webview.id)); if (!tab) return; let vivExt = JSON.parse(tab.vivExtData || "{}"); vivExt.readerMode = !vivExt.readerMode; chrome.tabs.update(tab.id, {vivExtData: JSON.stringify(vivExt)});
Edit: btw how do you debug the
bundle.js?
-
@oudstand Ah, hope you can get it working.
how do you debug the
bundle.js?
It got a little more complicated after the portals multi window rendering method went live, but it isn't too bad.
You used to be able to find
bundle.jsin the
Sourcestab of the devTools window used when inspecting the UI, but
bundle.jsisn't visible in that context anymore. Luckily, all that is necessary is opening a devTools window with a different context.
Just go to
chrome://inspect/#appsand inspect the
main.htmloption (the typical UI inspection devTools is
window.html). Then you can go to the Sources tab, find
bundle.js, and click to the left of an interesting line in the code to create a breakpoint. When that code is then run, it will pause at the point you set, so you can use the controls in the right side pane to step through line by line to see what happens and view how the relevant variables change as the code runs.
While stepping through the code, it often jumps over to
vender-bundle.js. You can mostly skip over that stuff because it is third-party code that isn't as relevant to Vivaldi specific functions.
-
@nomadic that's very helpful, thank you!
I was searching for the
bundle.jsin the wrong context, but using the
main.htmldirectly worked