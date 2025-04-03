I am over the moon with the installer now showing path when choosing to install for all users.

Why is that? I have subfolders in my %Program Files% folder to keep it from cluttering. I have subfolders Media, Internet and System. Vivaldi stable is installed in %Program Files%\Internet.

With the installer from Vivaldi 5.3 and up the installer would assume Vivaldi is installed in %Program Files% when choosing installing for all users and it would install in %Program Files% instead of %Program Files%\Internet. Also it did not give the option to change the installation path.

This behaviour would not have been a problem if I was only using Vivaldi stable builds. Then it would install in %Program Files%\Internet\ when updating.

But since I am also installing snapshots the installer for stable will typically suggest the path to the snapshot build. If I then choose to install the stable build for all users it will install in %Program Files%\with no option to amend the installation path.

In order to change the path to %Program Files%\Internet\ I ran an installer from v5.2. This would throw an error because it sees there is a newer version installed. That changes the path to %Program Files%\Internet\ and then running the installer of the latest stable version will install in the desired %Program Files%\Internet\ .

I am happy I don't have to jump through those hoops again. It has always puzzled me why this was introduced in the first place.