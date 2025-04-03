New installer and Firefox tab import – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3653.3
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
In today’s snapshot, we bring start improving the look of our Windows install and add support for import of tabs from Firefox.
[Address bar] Remove experiment that would allow the old implementation (VB-114660)
The final nail in the coffin of address bar functionality.
Any reason why the installer rework?
Aaron Translator
sjudenim Supporters
[Address bar] Remove experiment that would allow the old implementation (VB-114660)
Hopefully you have proper prioritization in the pipeline because doing this in the omnibar's current state is not good. I am not in charge and I can not finetune the addressbar to match my workflow. It feels like the omnibar is the experiment, not the other way around.
DoctorGTesting
🪲 🪟 Ouch, on Windows 11 the Vivaldi UI is completely gone after update.
[Guest Windows] Starts with no UI (VB-115896)
But i have no Guest Window.
//edit: Found more internal report now.
PS: one or more of Ctrl+T brings UI temporarily back.
@DoctorGTesting said in New installer and Firefox tab import – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3653.3:
Ouch, on Windows 11 the Vivaldi UI is completely gone after update.
It's just the first step, don't worry. The plan is removing Vivaldi from Windoze, then the shoddy Windoze UI and then ofc the whole bloaty and virus-prone Windoze installation and replace it with the slick, slim Vivaldi OS based on GNU/Linux, which will include Vivaldi and more Vivaldi tools of course and more Vivaldi games.
Logo of Vivaldi OS will be
I am over the moon with the installer now showing path when choosing to install for all users.
Why is that? I have subfolders in my %Program Files% folder to keep it from cluttering. I have subfolders Media, Internet and System. Vivaldi stable is installed in %Program Files%\Internet.
With the installer from Vivaldi 5.3 and up the installer would assume Vivaldi is installed in %Program Files% when choosing installing for all users and it would install in %Program Files% instead of %Program Files%\Internet. Also it did not give the option to change the installation path.
This behaviour would not have been a problem if I was only using Vivaldi stable builds. Then it would install in %Program Files%\Internet\ when updating.
But since I am also installing snapshots the installer for stable will typically suggest the path to the snapshot build. If I then choose to install the stable build for all users it will install in %Program Files%\with no option to amend the installation path.
In order to change the path to %Program Files%\Internet\ I ran an installer from v5.2. This would throw an error because it sees there is a newer version installed. That changes the path to %Program Files%\Internet\ and then running the installer of the latest stable version will install in the desired %Program Files%\Internet\ .
I am happy I don't have to jump through those hoops again. It has always puzzled me why this was introduced in the first place.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@EricJH said in New installer and Firefox tab import – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3653.3:
I am over the moon with the installer now showing path when choosing to install for all users.
Same here - I've been pestering the devs regularly about this for years, had several arguments with them
Finally I can reinstall Vivaldi at
d:\bin\vivaldifor all users with appropriate permissions, without having to resort to registry hacks.
So - Thank You Devs
But since I am also installing snapshots the installer for stable will typically suggest the path to the snapshot build. If I then choose to install the stable build for all users it will install in %Program Files%\with no option to amend the installation path.
I would strongly advise you against doing this though. Having both Stable and Snapshot installed for All Users and switching between them means they use the same user profile under
%localappdata%\Vivaldi. It is dangerous (and not supported) to switch between installs like this, and you risk serious data lossage.
You may say "it's been working fine" but just be warned. People have made their profiles unworkable when doing this.
If you want to run several installs for testing, please use Standalone installs, you can have as many as you want of those.
I mean trying to go against the "Windoze philosophy" of anyone/anything being able to install anything, anywhere in the filesystem in order to chase a "pure" hierarchical filesystem illusion is kinda "don quixoteish"... even GNU/Linux today is not what is used to be some years ago where the FHS (Filesystem Hierarchy Standard) was more respected. If you are looking for "pureness" go with the BSDs,
maybemost probably your wi-fi adapter and your nvidia card won't work, and you 'll have to use a Linux compatibility layer to run Vivaldi, but at least you will really enjoy its pure (UNIXy) hierarchical structure
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@npro I prefer to install all software I use on a separate partition, since I want the weekly backup of the system (C:) partition to be as small as possible. Software I can reinstall later or restore from my monthly backup of the programs partition.
I also have separate partitions/disks for games/work stuff and backups.
This has worked great for me over decades. When software developers think they can force users to install in a specific location, it causes problems and I avoid such software if I can.
This is not about "chasing an illusion" but purely for practical/data safety reasons.
Now, a user choosing to install stuff in a hierarchy under
c:\program filesmakes little practical sense to me as well...
@Pathduck yes yes I know, I used to do that as well in the past with Windows (and even messing around with permissions for programs to "not be run as freaking administrator" by default in the Windows 2000 era already, with regexp32 iirc? winregxp32? -how was it called I don't remember now- and whatnot), but it is still awfuly "dirty" for backups and "when something goes wrong" as many programs dump many different files in arbitrary, "hidden" places which they need to work, and they are still dependent on the infamous "Crapregistry" in... "C:", so there is no real, safe "separation" because the OS was never intended to be like that and was never designed around that. (contrary to UNIX and its descendants with its famous mountpoints and root filesystem)
@Pathduck said in New installer and Firefox tab import – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3653.3:
I would strongly advise you against doing this though. Having both Stable and Snapshot installed for All Users and switching between them means they use the same user profile under %localappdata%\Vivaldi. It is dangerous (and not supported) to switch between installs like this, and you risk serious data lossage.
I am not installing the snapshots in %Program Files% in order to have two separate profiles. Sharing a profile is indeed a no go zone.
Why am I only seing 20 results on the address bar drop down list? It used to show more, and only seing the last 20 adresses I typed is really limiting for me.
-
[Performance] Optimize UI rendering (VB-108523)
Yay! Please keep performance improvement in a high priority.
Contrary to Stable (and previous Snapshots), Domain Expansion opens the tab in the background.