Solved How get dark splash screen in Linux Mint?
Despite using a dark theme in Linux Mint and in Vivaldi I see a light splash screen. Unfortunately this cannot be changed by setting. What do I have to do to get a dark splash screen?
@Dancer18 Bug report to whom? I would wait first for some troubleshooting there.
I opened a LMDE6 session in https://distrosea.com and see this under Advanced Settings, you sure you haven't chosen "Let applications decide" by mistake?
@Stardust Is there somewhere to set the color? I have a dark theme, and yet this splash screen is white for me.
@all Is there somewhere to set the color? I have a dark theme, and yet this splash screen is white for me.
@Dancer18 said in Please let us modify the new Splash Screen:
I have a dark theme, and yet this splash screen is white for me.
you mean you already have a dark theme for your OS right?
@npro said in Please let us modify the new Splash Screen:
you mean you already have a dark theme for your OS right?
Yes, I have a dark OS theme and a dark Vivaldi theme. Nevertheless, the splash screen is almost white.
@Dancer18 said in Please let us modify the new Splash Screen:
Yes, I have a dark OS theme and a dark Vivaldi theme. Nevertheless, the splash screen is almost white.
That is very strange, we are talking about the newest update of the Stable version (3635.7) and not the Snapshot (3648.3) right?
@npro The problem exists in both stable version (3635.7) and snapshot (3648.3). In Linux mint Debian Edition LMDE6 as well as in LM 22.1 and Windows 10.
@Dancer18 Right, so it's general, in my case with a dark OS theme I get the "flashing-grey" with Snapshot and the new "dark-brown" with Stable. Just a thought try maybe altering the theme and going back again here? (at least on Linux?)
chrome://settings/?search=gtk
/added: or maybe switch again your OS theme to light, test Vivaldi, then switch back to OS theme dark, test Vivaldi.
@npro I switched both OS and Vivaldi themes without any change.
@Dancer18 when you tried Ruario's code suggestion did you logout and relogin?
@Dancer18 yes, that's a good idea so that this thread does not get flooded either.
@npro Should I write a bug report?
@npro Oh, "Let applications decide" was set in these settings. "Prefer dark mode" does indeed provide a dark splash screen.
I hope that I can still see all websites in the original.
@Dancer18 Then it was that simple , I'm not sure about the other one 100% though, I assume you can select that from inside the browser.
@npro Yes. The topic of websites came up because the page of this forum immediately got a black background. But maybe it is a special case.
@Dancer18 I think that is what is happening (and requested by almost everyone back in the days) by default nowadays, the browser switches the theme of the webpage if it supports it as well, except you specifically set it in the Settings or via one of those old flags people used to use. (Which makes sense to me btw, if I use a dark theme I use it to protect my eyes so I 'd want that "everywhere" and not be flashbanged by pure white webpages)