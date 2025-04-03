Hell-o, not sure of the proper thread, but as an Apple user I'll post it here.

While I enjoy using Vivaldi in all sorts of incarnations (desktop, mobile, even Windows if I have to), recent updates have potential for enshittification. Why is that?

feature creep

annoying notifications (with features)

For example one of the reasons I prefer Vivaldi over competition is that it didn't overflow with all that cryptowallet/monetization/adware stuff. It was clean, but now it isn't. Take the first time when I see some giftbox on the navigation bar, it seems that you are supposed to share the word about the software or just click the X to avoid disrupting your theme with unwanted icons. That's a move one has to take every time upon new browser install...

Now there's some VPN propaganda. Okay I get it that competition does that and Proton ain't that bad in comparison to vendors that infest all sorts of YouTubers minds and pockets to have 'em say about their VPN products, but it seems like a partnership that is forced down the throat of users. And it's beta to say at least (already reported a bug on continuity of auth).

Wouldn't somebody consider at least an initial welcome screen with choices on what actually users want? It sure would be better than forcing people to read and remove stuff they didn't ask for. It's like Ubuntu pushing their Amazon thing in distribution UI, but this is actually worse. Users ain't sheep, no need for shepherding.

Features are nice, Vivaldi Social is neat, but the scope and the way it is presented during "onboarding" is simply awful!

Thanks.