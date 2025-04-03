Not all txt-files imported to 'notes'
I imported all txt-files from one folder into vivaldi-notes. A lot of them arrived correctly, some did not. I cannot distinguish any differences between the imported files and the others.
Thanks for any ideas!
… the txt-files were exported from ‚Simplenote‘.
yojimbo274064400
@MiBaBa1, can you post the markdown for a message that was not imported correctly after redacting its content, i.e. before redaction:
Type the following letters: `T` `h` `e` `Space-bar` `q` `u` `i` `c` `k` `Space-bar` `b` `r` `o` `w` `n` `Space-bar` `f` `o` `x` `Space-bar` `j` `u` `m` `p` `s` `Space-bar` `o` `v` `e` `r` `Space-bar` `t` `h` `e` `Space-bar` `l` `a` `z` `y` `Space-bar` `d` `o` `g`
and after redaction with
?character:
??????????????????????????? `?` `?` `?` `?????-???` `?` `?` `?` `?` `?` `?????-???` `?` `?` `?` `?` `?` `?????-???` `?` `?` `?` `?????-???` `?` `?` `?` `?` `?` `?????-???` `?` `?` `?` `?` `?????-???` `?` `?` `?` `?????-???` `?` `?` `?` `?` `?????-???` `?` `?` `?`
Hopefully this will allow the issue to be reproduced and then raised as a reproducible bug.
@yojimbo274064400
… I am sorry, I do not understand what I have to do: Do I write a new txt-file with a first part with the ‘ (or just the text?) and then the question marks exactly as in your text? After that I import the txt-file into the Vivaldi-notes?
Thanks a lot!
yojimbo274064400
Sorry for not being clear. Need an example of file content that failed to import; if file contains personal information then redact with '?' character or which ever character you wish to use.
Note 1 could not be imported:
-------- (starting next line)
Sabines Computer
- Taskleiste fixieren
- Automatische Updates einschalten
- Links: Felder "Wetter" etc.
-------- (ending the line above)
Note 2 could be imported:
-------- (starting next line)
Flocken
Hirse (1/3)
Hafer (1/3)
Dinkel (1/3)
Lein- oder Flosamen (ein „Gutsch“)
-------- (ending the line above)
Unfortunately I cannot upload the file itself as I do not have the necessary rights.
Many thanks and kind regards
Mike
yojimbo274064400
Though I could not reproduce the issue with the example note text please do consider raising a bug report here, Report a Bug | Vivaldi Browser, attach the notes file to it and then post resulting VB reference here.