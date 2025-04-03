tab for Gmail displays white after a while
Since Vivaldi.7.3.3635.2.x64 when I have an open tab https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/?shva=1#inbox, after a while (few to 10s of minutes) the tab goes white instead of displaying the Gmail content. I upgraded to 7.3.3635.4.x64 but no change. The tab title "Inbox (X)" where X = #unread emails, is still correctly updated. I haven't changed any settings. I wondered whether the new Proton VPN was related, firstly disabling, then removing, but no change. I'm running Microsoft Edge purely to display Gmail until this is resolved - it doesn't have the problem. Nor does the default Vivaldi user profile. But I want the process/ window to be running from startup hence using Edge. Thanks for any suggestions.
DoctorG
@andrewheard Current stable is version 7.3.3635.7. Try update first with menu Help → About → Check for Update.
Some users have a issue with tab losing content when minimised or after energy saving/hibernation.
That is a know bug in Vivaldi and in Chromium core.
andrewheard
Thanks @DoctorG. Your characterisation of the bug sounds more accurate than mine. I upgraded to 7.3.3635.7 but not improvement - have since had another tab "go white" when I returned to it, not just with a Gmail URL. I've only seen the 1st tab "go white". Strangely, I had been working on other things, so energy saving wouldn't have occured; only minimisation or task swapping. As I originally reported this bug has only happened since (approx.) 7.3.3635.2. Is there a reference to this bug, given you are aware of it? I spent a fair while searching before posting, with no results.
DoctorG
Really strange. Looks like it depends on hardware and OS.
I can not reproduce your issue with Vivaldi 7.2 Stable and 7.4 Snapshot and internal 7.4.x Daily testing version on Windows 11.
Cant help, my only knowledge is that it is a known unfixed Chromium core issue.
andrewheard
@DoctorG - thanks for trying. I've only seen it happen to the left-most tab, so am going to experiment with that tab being "sacrificial". Also I said it doesn't appear, with limited testing, to happen with the default profile. A pity I can't use WinDiff to compare XML of default & current-user Vivaldi settings, or can I?
@andrewheard I wonder if this is related to Windows Occlusion? See this post for some info:
@lfisk - I have no idea - any specific vivaldi:flags - there is no flag called "Occlusion"? An internet search says Chrome/ Windows Occlusion goes back to May 2021, but I have only experience this in last few weeks.
@andrewheard said in tab for Gmail displays white after a while:
I've only seen it happen to the left-most tab, so am going to experiment with that tab being "sacrificial".
PS. another tab "white", so discount that theory