No Sound on version 7.3.3635.7
rafael.hans
Hey there, folks,
Is anyone experiencing a no-sound issue on version 7.3.3635.7?
Revision: e0466195268aad4e277ebc1166bdcc881ed724f6
My OS: Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.5679)
After the update, the browser no longer outputs any sound to the system. In the advanced sound settings, Vivaldi doesn't even appear as an application using audio resources—whether it's YouTube, Spotify, or any other sound-related app.
Other browsers play sound normally.
Has anyone else encountered this issue?
Cheers!
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@rafael-hans Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/