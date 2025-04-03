Vivaldi and Proton Mail
Everywhere I look online I seem to find contradictory answers to this. Can Vivaldi be setup to use Proton Mail with the Proton Mail Bridge? I haven't been able to get it working, but there are people who say they have.
FWIW: Windows 10, 64 bit.
@Budfudder this forum post is a tutorial to set it up - it's in french but luckily in 2025, automatic translation is a thing
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/95078/proton-mail-integration/11?_=1743659878721
@WildEnte
TLDR: Proton Bridge is for paid Proton accounts only. So, the answer to @Budfudder is: No, not as is.
I have a paid Proton account; I do not understand why you assume I do not.
@Budfudder said in Vivaldi and Proton Mail:
I have a paid Proton account; I do not understand why you assume I do not.
Because the thread that WildEnte linked to ended with the paid issue coming as a surprise to some.
Since you have not replied to WildEnte, I assumed you were among the surprised. I agree that was not a logical conclusion on my part, so I apologize for it.
No problem