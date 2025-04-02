Is there a way to disable de "Confirm download" prompt?
-
I understand it is a security feature. Kinda. But it is annoying and redundant. No settings in flags or UI seems to have an effect on it.
-
@Lucky80000000000
Try "Settings/Downloads - Save Files to Default Location Without Asking"
(be sure to set the Download Location first )
-
I guess I can work wit that. The main reason I enable the ask for download location is because it is a great visual hint the download started. Otherwise I have to check the side panel. In Edge, they had a similar problem and they resolved it with a minimal animation at the download start. They also have a nice feedback UI built in . it is minimal and fast way to reach devs with nice ideas. Edge grew a lot that way. A nice team working. Then MS push the crap AI nobody uses/like . And here we are. But the feedback method was OK.
-
barbudo2005
Said:
it is a great visual hint the download started.
Use this setting:
-
@barbudo2005
Does that work so ? Currently I'm not in front of Vivaldi but if I recall correctly, that would cause the side panel to open, morphing from a hint to a distraction. The panel I have noted, works excellent in Ultra Widescreen monitors but leaves with less user space. I wouldn't mind having a download progress bar at the bottom, like the old Opera. If that can be achieved with Vivaldi, guidance is welcome.