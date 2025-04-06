UPDATE: See https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/826821

Hi!

I don't know if something like this was shared before, but I want to share with you guys my CSS modification for Vivaldi so that it has window control buttons like the ones in Adwaita-themed apps.

I used this website to create the SVG paths: https://yqnn.github.io/svg-path-editor/. I just compared the path that I was creating with another Adwaita themed app to see if I was getting the icons right, so they might not be a 100% the same as the ones GNOME uses but I think they do the trick ok.

I adjusted some other things because, I don't know, maybe the scale my screen is using made some things look a little bit off set (not sure, though), so I added some padding and modified some other things. So if it this doesn't work for you, feel free to modify it to your liking.

/* Readjusting the position of the buttons. */ .window-buttongroup { padding-top: 0.3em; padding-right: 0.5em; gap: 0.7em; } /* Add some padding to the thrash and sync buttons. */ .toolbar.toolbar-tabbar.sync-and-trash-container.top { padding-right: 2.4em; !important } /* Set fixed border-radius and height adjust so that it equals width. */ #browser .window-buttongroup button { width: 25px; height: 25px; /* Added. */ border: 0; background-color: transparent; margin-right: 0; border-radius: 50%; /* Added. */ } /* Move the minimize button icon a little bit downwards. */ #titlebar > div > button.window-minimize > svg { margin-top: 0.6em; margin-left: 0.2em; } /* SVG Path for Close Button */ #titlebar > div > button.window-close > svg > path { d: path("M11 1l-2-2L5 3 1-1l-2 2L3 5-1 9l2 2L5 7l4 4 2-2L7 5 11 1") } #titlebar > div > button.window-close > svg { width: 8px; height: 8px; } /* SVG Path for Already Maximized Button (There are 2 in Vivaldi. Here just 1 is modified, the other is left blank.)*/ #titlebar > div > button.window-maximize > svg > g.window-restore-glyph > path:nth-child(2) { d: path("M2 3 2 9 8 9 8 3 2 3M4 5 4 7 6 7 6 5 4 5Z") } #titlebar > div > button.window-maximize > svg > g.window-restore-glyph > path:nth-child(1) { d: path("") } /* SVG Path for Minimize Button */ #titlebar > div > button.window-minimize > svg > path { d: path("M0 6H8V8H0V6Z") } /* New SVG Path for Maximize */ #titlebar > div > button.window-maximize > svg > g.window-maximize-glyph > path { d: path("M1 1 1 9 9 9 9 1 1 1M3 4 3 7 7 7 7 3 3 3Z") }

Some screenshots:

Window control buttons compared with GNOME Software:

Maximized (square button in the middle changes its size a bit):