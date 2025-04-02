Drag to pin/unpin
Barnabas29
In vertical tab mode, It would be nice to be able to drag an opened tab to the pin tabs above the line to pin that tab. And then to un pin the tab, just drag the tab below the "Pin" line.
@Barnabas29 If you think such feature is useful, please read Request New Feature, open forum Feature Requests and post request.
@Barnabas29 Such is not implemented yet.
barbudo2005
It can be done in Windows Panel because there is a group of pinned tabs, which does not exist in the Tab bars, so I do not think it can be done.
If you inspect the UI you will see that they are conformed in a totally different way.
@Barnabas29 That's why I summarized everything a year ago and said
Contrary to the Tab Bar, with the Window Panel you can drag & drop selected tabs (and tab stacks!) with the mouse into Workspaces. Yes, the Window Panel is miles superior to the tab bar, unfortunately it's been years since they improved it, which is a shame.
So start by voting this https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97688/window-panel-make-window-panel-independent
Barnabas29
@npro I never really considered the Windows Panel. Messing with is now. Thanks! Just voted for that to be independent.
@Barnabas29 you can do amazing things with the Window Panel (adding functionalities to its menu as well) but unfortunately it has this huge disadvantage.