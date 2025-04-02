Most of my smart home server sites are presented by https with certificates signed with a centrally generated root certificate. This root certificate is imported as trusted root certificate to android and windows certificate stores.

Since V 7.2 the android vivaldi can't validate the issued server certificates correctly.

I get a warning about unsecure connection - the server certificate doesn't match the URL...

Desktop Vivaldi has no problems with the certificates. Going back to Android Vivaldi 7.1 solves the problem - this one can handle the certificate chain.

The URL e.g. is https://grafana.home.arpa:3000 and the server certificate has a CN=home.arpa and SAN entries for *.home.arpa,grafana,<an IP address entry>

Is there a solution in progress?

Greetings,

Martin