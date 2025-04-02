pined tab sync
Are pined tabs synced in vivaldi?
ThePfromtheO Translator
@kf4bog From what I know, they are just synced like all the other regular tabs. You can access them by tapping on the cloud icon, then on your other device and then on the tabs you want to open. Or, even better, in the "Windows" panel, where you can visualise your tabs even more efficiently (the pinned ones are under the "Pinned Tabs" section).
@ThePfromtheO I have 18 tabs . When you use tab groups they don't sync
ThePfromtheO Translator
@kf4bog Doesn't it appear in the "Windows" panel? You know, don't expect to find them already opened or something. You have to open them on your device via several methods.