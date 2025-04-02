Dear [Team/Support],

I would like to inquire whether there are plans to implement a more advanced download manager in the browser. A critical feature that many users, including myself, would greatly benefit from is the ability to automatically categorize downloaded files based on type (e.g., PDFs, images, executables) and sort them into designated folders. Additionally, filtering downloads by source website, file size, or date would significantly improve file organization and accessibility.

This is not just a convenience feature but a fundamental need in modern web browsing. Effective download management enhances productivity and user experience, making it a highly valuable addition. Given its importance, I would appreciate knowing whether this functionality is already being considered.

Thank you for your time and dedication. I look forward to your response.

Best regards,