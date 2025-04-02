Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
new tab position is set after active tab and it works fine in stacks but once i pin the stack new tabs are always opening as if the setting is set to as last tab..
