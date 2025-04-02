How to disable notification spam when resuming PC from sleep
-
Following scenario:
- Use Vivaldi to browse Reddit
- Enable browser notifications for Reddit
- Put computer to sleep
- Use Reddit from smartphone
- Interact and reply to notifications (aka, they are "read")
- Wake up computer from sleep
- Speakers go beep beep beep beep beep beep as internet connection is re-established and notifications from Reddit drop like a bomb all at once
Is this a Vivaldi issue, a Reddit issue or a Windows issue, that those notifications aren't ignored, because I already dealt with them on my smartphone?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
-
@DoctorG thanks, but I don't want to disable the sounds. I like to have a sound when I get a notification. I want to not receive notifications, that I already received on my phone.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@totkeks The Desktop Vivaldi is not able to detect that you received a notification on the Vivaldi on phone.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@totkeks You can disable Notifications for a URL in Settings → Privacy → Website Permissions
With the + button on bottom of list add a domain
As URL use https://reddit.com
Add domain
In right list goto Notifications and set do Block
Close Settings
-
@DoctorG I don't think you understood my question. All your responses except one, do not relate to my question.
-
@DoctorG this is the one that gets me closer to the issue.
So, is this a Reddit or a Windows issue then? Or are notifications just fire and forget for all subscribers (browser on desktop, my phone, ...)?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@totkeks said in How to disable notification spam when resuming PC from sleep:
I don't think you understood my question.
Could be. I apologise.
I think Windows is the culprit as it puts its toast notifications in a queue and shows it when a user activates desktop from hibernation.
Perhaps "Notifications and Do Not Disturb in Windows" helps to configure Windows toast notifications for Vivaldi app.