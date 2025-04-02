I recently experimented with the Notes import function and encountered some issues.

It appears that Vivaldi is importing not only valid Markdown files but also other file types such as *.txt, README files, and even large tcpdump files that can be hundreds of megabytes in size.

To improve this feature, I suggest implementing a file import filter using regular expressions (Regex) to ensure that only *.md files are imported. Additionally, it might be beneficial to set a size limit for imported files, such as excluding any files larger than a specified threshold.

During my testing, Vivaldi attempted to sync a large TCP dump file repeatedly, which obviously failed but continued to cause issues. It was quite challenging to identify the file responsible for this behavior.