Shortcut/Modifier to open tab from address bar withing stack or outside
-
Sometimes I want to search for something related to the tabs in the current tab stack so I enter text into the address bar and press alt+enter to search in a new tab.
Then sometimes I want to search for something not related to the current tab stack so I want the new tab to open outside the current tab stack.
It would be nice if a shortcut or modifier like alt+shift+enter could be used to force the tab to open within my current stack because currently it only opens either in the same tab stack or outside, but I need to be able to do both.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@raystanz To open a tab outside of the current stack, click the new tab button or use F2 to open the Quick Commands dialog. In Settings, Quick Commands, Quick Command Options, enable:Open Links in New Tab