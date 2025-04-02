Facebook page not loading properly on Vivaldi for Windows
-
Hi, I'm experiencing an issue where Facebook is not loading properly when using Vivaldi on Windows (see attached screenshot). The layout appears broken, and no content is being displayed.
I've tried refreshing the page, clearing the cache, and disabling extensions, but the issue persists. Facebook works fine on other browsers like Chrome and Edge.
Is anyone else experiencing the same issue? Any suggestions on how to fix this?
-
@Jyun890220 Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
@DoctorG ty!!!
-
@Jyun890220 Had you solved your issue now? If yes, tell me how.
-
@DoctorG Hey, just wanted to share that I managed to solve the issue by clearing the browser cookies.
-
@Jyun890220 Yes, that is a helpful information for others seeking help.