Hi,

I have a question, is there anything I can do about the fact that going back/forward between the Google search and the clicked page is slower than in Edge/Chrome?

What I mean is that if I click a link on google.com and then click back, Edge and Chrome do it immediately, the page does not "refresh" (it probably waits in RAM all the time), while Vivaldi "refreshes" the page, for a split second you can see a blank page.

I know that this is not a critical error, and the delay is minimal, but I do not understand why in Edge it is ultra fast, and Vivaldi has to "think about it" for a moment. If you use Edge for a while and then go back to Vivaldi, you can feel that for a split second you see a blank page.

For clarity, I am attaching link to two videos. See how fast Edge works. In Vivaldi, if I click a little faster, you can actually only see a blank page.

https://files.catbox.moe/nxmxx3.mp4

https://files.catbox.moe/ihrvun.mp4