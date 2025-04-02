Hi,

I just had the following situation (7.3.3635.4 (Stable channel) (arm64) macOS):

System rebooted, Vivaldi automatically started afterwards among other open applications before the reboot.

Vivaldi shows the profile selector, I have my main profile and one used to reproduce a different issue in the past.

While Vivaldi was still in the profile selection screen, I clicked a link in an e-mail which opened in Vivaldi. This opened a new window (using settings from the previously used main profile, but no restored tabs) while the session selector was still active.

I closed the window with the single new page and then selected my profile, which opened a new window with no restored session at all.

This scare is too fresh still, for me to try and reproduce yet, I'll try that maybe later this week. Anyone have this before? Time Machine saved me but if it's that easy to destroy a session of a profile, that strikes me as very dangerous.

Best,

Philipp