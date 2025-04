We all know that modern web browsers consume more RAM each year. Swap HDD or SDD area don't solve this preoblem.

But on old Android devices you can open only one tab and the rest tabs are hibernated. In this way, you can surf modern infohighway on the device with small RAM.

If Vivaldi team creates this type LOW RAM browser, in many parts of the world, old computers still can by used and won't be electronic junk.