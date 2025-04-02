How to get rid of the VPN announcement?
-
Hello,
everytime I open a profile in Vivaldi, it opens the page
https://vivaldi.com/de/new/
where VPN is announced.
I close it but on the next profile launch it opens that page again.
Am I the only only one with that experience?
/Simon
-
yojimbo274064400
@visimaldi, the page should only open once for each profile after an update. Are you seeing it opened again after it was closed in the same profile?
-
should only open once for each profile after an update
Yes, this is also my expectation
Are you seeing it opened again after it was closed in the same profile?
Yes. I use several profiles in my daily work and each profile again opens the VPN ad page on startup. Closing that page does not have any effect. It opens next time again.