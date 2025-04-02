Letter Z unusable as website keyboard shortcut
There are many websites that use the sbnation.com codebase for commenting. These websites use the letter z only (no modifiers like ctrl) as a keyboard shortcut. Vivaldi is supposed to be able to use ctrl+z, I get that. But when I use z as the website intends, Vivaldi moves focus to the previous page. Only z no modifiers, but it acts like I've press ctrl+z. Using this was fine when I used Vivaldi on a Mac and it works on other browsers. ????? Please fix.
@mculver go to settings - keyboard and edit the keyboard shortcut, or disable single key shortcuts.
Please also consider writing a bug report with detailed steps
https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
@WildEnte Ever play Wordle on the NY Times site? Z and Backspace are unusable as they don't use a traditional text input.
I suppose such websites aren't telling the browser they are reading the keys, as they don't expect browsers to have shortcuts for letter keys - but not sure what their excuse is for Backspace. If you mistype a letter you have to use their on-screen keyboard to remove it. Same if you need to type Z while single-key shortcuts are enabled, though fortunately that isn't a common letter in English. Unfortunately, the single-key shortcuts toggle has no effect on Backspace.
@sgunhouse we use the Wiki Confluence at work, and the backspace key sometimes triggers a back action instead of removing a character in the edit field. I ended up removing backspace, Ctrl + cursor, and other shortcuts from Vivaldi to avoid havoc. I didn't use them anyway. Not sure what the devs can do about this...
Thank you all. I found the letter Z is used under Settings->Keyboard->Page->HistoryBack. I removed it.