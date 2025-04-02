@WildEnte Ever play Wordle on the NY Times site? Z and Backspace are unusable as they don't use a traditional text input.

I suppose such websites aren't telling the browser they are reading the keys, as they don't expect browsers to have shortcuts for letter keys - but not sure what their excuse is for Backspace. If you mistype a letter you have to use their on-screen keyboard to remove it. Same if you need to type Z while single-key shortcuts are enabled, though fortunately that isn't a common letter in English. Unfortunately, the single-key shortcuts toggle has no effect on Backspace.