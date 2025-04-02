I sync certain aspects of V mobile with my desktop latest V snapshot. Android Mobile apparently just updated (latest stable), and I went to read my shopping list in a store, to find that I now had no notes. I did my shopping by memory and tried to resolve the problem once I was home.

Playing around with it, Notes will not sync. Plus, on mobile I am greeted with "tap the New Note icon to create your first note". The problem is that I cannot find said icon.

I also lost all open tabs. That's not terribly important in my case this time, but it's not a good thing. Count me as one who agrees that emphasis would be better placed on getting everything working correctly rather than adding new features.