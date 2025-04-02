Hi,

I was typing away and didnt realise I hit an incorrect key sequence. Instead of my text (in a Vivaldi browser web page) my top line menus, web address, tabs, and windows icons disappeared.

Using menu options I got Tabs, Address, and Vivaldi Menu back. but no WINDOWS icons (max, Min, close) in top right side.

I went to SETTINGS and reset everything I could find to default but still no windows icons.

What can I do to get them back? I searched on help in Vivaldi but could not see an article that assisted me.

Screenshot clip - top right hand side: missing Win Icons

link text

cheers all

thanks

David