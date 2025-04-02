Solved Windows Minimise Maximise Close icons missing from top of Vivaldi
DavidRLetts
Hi,
I was typing away and didnt realise I hit an incorrect key sequence. Instead of my text (in a Vivaldi browser web page) my top line menus, web address, tabs, and windows icons disappeared.
Using menu options I got Tabs, Address, and Vivaldi Menu back. but no WINDOWS icons (max, Min, close) in top right side.
I went to SETTINGS and reset everything I could find to default but still no windows icons.
What can I do to get them back? I searched on help in Vivaldi but could not see an article that assisted me.
Screenshot clip - top right hand side: missing Win Icons
link text
cheers all
thanks
David
@DavidRLetts Ctrl-F11 perhaps? Not sure how you'd hit that while typing away ... no, that doesn't look like it. Hmm ... tried closing then re-opening the window?
DavidRLetts
Absolutely spot on answer - Perfect. THAT SOLVED IT.
Also now I know how it happened, I hit F11 to go full screen (or so I thought) but I must have been touching the CTRL key as well (its very sensitive) with my left hand and didnt realise.
THANK YOU - THANK YOU - that has solved it for me.
and yes, I had tried closing and reopening the window, the tab, and even all Vivaldi - but none of that had worked. But your suggestion of CTRL-F11 worked a treat!
Much appreciated.
cheers N thanks
David
DDavidRLetts has marked this topic as solved
