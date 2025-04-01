Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Where did the Reader View Go?... Last Vivaldi update on MacOS deleted the Reader View?... It use to work fine... Please put the Reader View back in Vivaldi ASAP...
Any Help appreciated...
