...maybe it's a silly question, but I couldn't find an answer to my question here in the forum:
- When I display messages in threads organised, the threads are sorted by the date of the original (oldest) mail.
- It would be helpful for me if the latest (newest) mail in a thread would determine the position of the thread.
Is there a setting for this that I have overlooked or an easy way to change this?
@stereiss said in Sort message threads by newest message:
At the right-hand edge of the column (sort by date) there is a small arrowhead 'v' click it to toggle oldest/newest.
@TbGbe Thanks for the reply, but I'm afraid that won't help me: This arrow is hidden when thread view is switched on. If I activate it (e.g. by clicking in the column header), the emails are sorted by date, but the thread view is switched off. When I switch the thread view back on, the thread with the most recent original message is at the top of the list again, not the one with the most recent message at all.
@stereiss said in Sort message threads by newest message:
AFAICS this already occurs. For example, message list shown ordering of most recent to least:
New message arrives (highlighted below), message list is updated and shows thread that was least recent as most recent now:
