Is There A Way To View My Past Posts In The Forum?
Hello,
Is there a way to view my past posts/questions in the forum?
If so, how do I do that?
@codylong Go to your forum profile by clicking your user name or top right avatar, then click the posts number.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/user/codylong/posts
Clicking the three vertical dots there will also list a lot more options.
Yes, this works - thank you!