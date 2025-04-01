Disabling open link in new tab
tazethegod
I am trying to find out how to disable the open link in new tab feature but just make it open in a background tab.
Any way to do this?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@tazethegod The usual way: Hit Ctrl and click on link.
Or use context menu → Open Link in Background Tab
Pesala Ambassador
@tazethegod I find the easiest way is to assign a mouse gesture.
- GestureDown = Open Link in Background Tab (Over a link)
The webpage may set the target of a link to open in the active tab, or in a new tab. The user can override this setting only by using Ctrl+Click, Middle-click, or Right-Click Open in Background Tab.
Settings, Tabs, New Tab Position:New Tab from Link Opens in Background
only applies to the right-click menu, which can also be customised in Settings, Appearance to suit one’s personal preferences.