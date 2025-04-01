This is not necessarily a Vivaldi problem but you might be able to suggest something to try.

Browse to this OpenChat channel. (It's safe.)

I experience slow/jagged scrolling (mouse and keyboard) on Windows 10 desktop. But I have no problems on mobile (using Vivaldi or Opera, for example).

Today, I thought I'd try some experiments. I tried these browsers and configurations:

Vivaldi with a new profile, so no extensions enabled - smooth scroll

Vivaldi private window - smooth scroll

Chrome (has some extensions) - smooth scroll

LibreWolf (has a couple of extensions) - smooth scroll

Opera, Edge, Brave (all have some extensions) - slow/jagged

I also tried private mode in Opera, Edge and Brave (no extensions) - all slow/jagged

What else may be different between standard Vivaldi and a private window or new profile, other than having no extensions?

Do you all get the same behaviour as me? If yours is OK, and you have other Chromium browsers, what behaviour do you get?