Hello,

for a quite a while I am having a problem while browsing that dark blue rectangles are hiding parts of the website.

I thought that some extensions can cause it but I have tried to disable extensions which work with website display (dark reader) but it didn't solve the issue. Also, there is no change with latest version.

It's quite annoying because to see what is hidden behind the rectangles I have to hover over it with mouse.

Here are some examples:

Thank you in advance for suggestions how to solve this issue