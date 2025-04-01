Privacy & Security ... & Security
In Vivaldi's settings there is the Privacy and Security tab. There is also this page:
chrome://settings/security.
Why is the latter not incorporated in the former?
This split leads to confusion, esp. since the latter is not mentioned anywhere, so you have to be lucky to have someone point it out to you.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Granite1 The internal chrome URLs are not all implemented in Vivaldi Settings.
As the internal Chromium setting page is not so often used by average user, it is "hidden" at this state of development.
Adding more internal Chromium settings is planned and integrated step by step.
In Vivaldi settings i prefer, when it will come, a "Advanced" button or a extra sub page to see special settings.
@DoctorG said in Privacy & Security ... & Security:
In Vivaldi settings i prefer, when it will come, a "Advanced" button or a extra sub page to see special settings.
Yes, I fully agree with that. But it is important to have them integrated in the Vivaldi Settings so as to have everything in 1 place, albeit under a special button.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Granite1 Because someone actually has to code the UI for it, and it has to be tested
- The Safe Browsing option is already in Vivaldi settings - "Phishing and Malware Protection"
- "Always use Secure Connection" is already in Vivaldi settings.
- "Use Secure DNS" is not in Vivaldi settings, and hopefully this will come soon.
The rest of the settings, V8 security and Manage Certificates are really for advanced users.
I don't even know if the "Manage Phones" setting has any relevance for Vivaldi.