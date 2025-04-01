URL highlight is not working
-
NewUsername
Hello, dear Vivaldi community.
I've noticed that URL highlight pannel (left bottom corner) is not working anymore. It just disappeared two or three updates ago. So I hover the mouse over the link and cannot see the URL address it follows. Could you be so kind as to help me, please?
Thank you in advance.
Best regards
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@NewUsername Check your Settings > Appearance > Status Bar
I prefer showing the status bar.
If you want more like other browsers (no status bar) use Overlay.
-
NewUsername
@Pathduck Thank you so much, kind sir!