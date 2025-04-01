VPN use is pointless in my case. Connect to same country I'm in.
-
I'm from Europe and I'm currently looking for work in Japan.
I became happy when I saw the new Vivaldi VPN feature, as I finally could get access to webpages restricted and censored in Japan.
When I connect the VPN it connects me to the JAPAN server and I cannot bypass the restrictions. How stupid is that? Why always auto-connect to the VPN server of the same country (besides to the faster)?
People doesn't look for speed when using VPN, they want something like bypass censorship or privacy.
I guess this is just a stunt to make us buy it.
-
yojimbo274064400
Proton relies on paying customers to provide their free VPN service with:
- no ads
- no logs
- unlimited & free forever
If you require paid for features, like choice of location, then consider upgrading to a paid plan; if you upgrade with “a Vivaldi account you’ll be contributing to Vivaldi and supporting us in building a better browser.”, source of quote Proton VPN for Vivaldi | Vivaldi Browser Help
Majority of users using the free VPN service will be region fenced by virtue of faster VPN server location. Despite this they still benefit by not allowing their ISP and others to profit of their browsing data; less so if located in a country with strong data protection laws.
-
People use VPN for different reasons. I often use unencrypted Free WiFi in public places.
Chropera has also free VPN. It was not introduced in web browser industry for avoiding restrictions, but rather protect from stealing personal informations. I personally don't trust VPN, and don't use it, if I don't need to.
If you want to avoid restrictions you can try Tor.
-
I just think it's unfair that most users can benefit of the anti-censorship feature that a free VPN provides but not me, because the "automatic VPN server choice" chooses a server in the same country that I'm in. I'm unlucky to be in one of the 3 countries their VPN choses the server from. I wonder if it's on purpose to make users of those countries pay to bypass the country censorship.
This does not goes as advertised:
"Whether [users] choose a free or a paid version, they will benefit from the same advanced anti-censorship features"
I wish they become more honest and add " except for users in Japan."
-
@neonix1
Thank you for your comment.
I also very rarely use a VPN, just to bypass IP restrictions and censorship.
Before I used to use free firefox VPN, we could choose only among 3 free servers already pre-defined, but that was enough for me.
The fact that in here in Vivaldi the free user cannot chose the free server already cuts the chance to bypass country
IP restrictions.