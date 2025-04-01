@yojimbo274064400

I just think it's unfair that most users can benefit of the anti-censorship feature that a free VPN provides but not me, because the "automatic VPN server choice" chooses a server in the same country that I'm in. I'm unlucky to be in one of the 3 countries their VPN choses the server from. I wonder if it's on purpose to make users of those countries pay to bypass the country censorship.

This does not goes as advertised:

"Whether [users] choose a free or a paid version, they will benefit from the same advanced anti-censorship features"

I wish they become more honest and add " except for users in Japan."