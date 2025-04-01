@Smeeding2535 Hi, they probably should make this clearer, but you don't have to enable the VPN.

It's not required and could cause issues simply because of how VPNs work.

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/proton-vpn-for-vivaldi/

Using a VPN will in most cases make your browsing slower, as well as some sites could block you from accessing them, because they see you coming from another country. Which is kind of the point of a VPN.