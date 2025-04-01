Unsolved sound ubuntu
-
bolded textbefore proton vpn i went to the website theburningplatform.com and on Tuesday they would have an array of songs i could play.
after proton vpn and your latest upgrade, i can no longer play the music.
how do i correct that? I would like to stay with vivaldi, but your changes also slowed down my speed test! Not a happy camper.
-
@Smeeding2535 Hi, they probably should make this clearer, but you don't have to enable the VPN.
It's not required and could cause issues simply because of how VPNs work.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/proton-vpn-for-vivaldi/
Using a VPN will in most cases make your browsing slower, as well as some sites could block you from accessing them, because they see you coming from another country. Which is kind of the point of a VPN.
-
@Pathduck THANK YOU!!! I have already unconnected the proton vpn in settings. I still can't play the music that i could last tues, and my internet speeds have really taken a hit.
More suggestions, PLEASE!!!!
And thank you for your prompt response!!!
-
@Smeeding2535 Are you sure your VPN is in a disconnected state?
If you never plan on using it:
- Go to Tools menu > Extensions, and click Remove on Proton VPN
- Remove the button from the UI by right-clicking and choosing Remove from toolbar:
The issue you have with the web site could very well be something else.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Smeeding2535 said in sound ubuntu:
i went to the website theburningplatform,com and on Tuesday they would have an array of songs
The site has songs? Really?
Your meas such like "TUESDAY TUNES – 1980"?
-
@DoctorG
On tuesday it is what i call today's music. Sunday is all classical.
today's offering:
Blondie Call me
Pink Floyd Another Brick in the Wall
Queen Crazy Little Thing called Love
Billy Joel It is still rock and roll to me
Rupert Holmes Escape the pina colada song 1980
Gary Numan CARS
Christopher Cross Sailing
Pretenders Brass in Pocket
And so you can see why I like to play them. Last Tues i could. UPGRADE. Today, i can't. It is not me, babe!
-
Yes i saw this and it was for real. I also went to settings, privacy & security and unchecked Proton vpn.
I will follow more suggestions, just please keep it crayola simple.
-
@Smeeding2535 I don't see any playlist on the site
https://theburningplatform.com
Maybe they just removed it?
Where was it supposed to be?
Remember, correlation does not imply causation.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Correlation_does_not_imply_causation
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Oh I see, here's the "Sunday Classics" post:
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2025/03/30/sunday-morning-classics-on-tbp-257/
Here's "Tuesday Tunes":
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2025/04/01/tuesday-tunes-1980/
None of those embedded YouTube videos work.
Not Vivaldi's fault, same in all browsers.
The site has to fix it.
No relation to using the VPN.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Smeeding2535 Contact owner of the site to fix the embedded audio/videos and tell them that f.ex. Chromium and Firefox fails to play.
-
@Smeeding2535 go here:
https://www.theburningplatform.com
6th headline down you should see this:
/home/bearzillla/Pictures/Screenshot from 2025-04-01 08-08-22.png
Keep trying please.....
-
@Pathduck
I will try and if they respond to me, i will get back in touch with you.
Great idea! Thank you...
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Smeeding2535 I checked the Blondie link, webpage tries to open a unwanted popup and this gives blocked popup icon in address field.
-
@Smeeding2535
Sorry, but this explanation is above my pay grade. I do not understand what you are trying to tell me. Sorrry
-
DoctorGTesting
@Smeeding2535 See
-
@Smeeding2535 I watched your animation. I have no idea of what i am supposed to learn from it. I did go back and check unblock on some website I was directed to, but i still can't play my music this week that i could last week and i have not changed.
-
DoctorGTesting
@Smeeding2535 said in sound ubuntu:
I did go back and check unblock on some website I was directed to, but i still can't play my music this week that i could last week and i have not changed.
Perhaps Youtube blocked by some extension to play. Or blocks you because you use ad blocker.
Does it work in Guest View (click on avatar at end of address bar to get menu). If yes, a extension or broken profile cause the issue.
For a test: does video https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/media/html5-proprietary-media-on-linux/ play?
-
@Smeeding2535
i do not know where guest view is, or how to get there. If i go to youtube and search blondie call me. i get this and it plays nicely
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=StKVS0eI85I
-
@Smeeding2535 you tube search and this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5IpYOF4Hi6Q is again playing nicely.
vivaldi has too many bricks.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Smeeding2535 said in sound ubuntu:
vivaldi has too many bricks.
No - the site is broken. I already clarified this before.
Nothing you or Vivaldi can do about it.
Just wait for the site admins to wake up and fix their problem.
Website admins are not infallible, sometimes they make mistakes, and it's not the browser's fault.
@DoctorG is just confusing you even more by the popup blocking thing, which is not relevant - and also happens in Chrome.